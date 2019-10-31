WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live – Week 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – Happy Halloween football fans! Kayla Anderson is here to break down the week’s biggest SEC matchups on Southeastern Stream Live!

The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party

The biggest matchup of the week features a collision of rivals as Florida and Georgia square off. Hear reports from both the Gators and the Bulldogs as they prepare for a showdown of epic proportions in Jacksonville.

The Final Stretch

Nick Kayal from 102.5 The Game joins Kayla in studio to preview the final month of the regular season. How are teams across the SEC shaping up as bowl season looms?