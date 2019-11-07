WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live – Week 11

If you don’t see the live player above you can watch it here.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – The biggest game of the season takes place in the heart of the SEC this weekend, and Kayla Anderson is here to break it down on Southeastern Stream Live!

Alabama vs. LSU

LSU and Alabama found themselves ranked #2 and #3 respectfully in the first College Football Playoff ranking this week. So what better time for the two of them to clash on the field! The Tigers head to Tuscaloosa to face the Crimson Tide, with playoff implications at stake. A game so big President Trump is even expected to attend. Hear the latest from correspondents covering both schools as they prepare for this huge showdown. Will Tua Tagovailoa be healthy? Can Ed Orgeron get his first win against Alabama?

Around the SEC

That’s not the only game this weekend though! We’ll take you around the SEC to preview every matchup on the schedule.

Plus, Derrick Mason, former Tennessee Titans WR and co-host of Morning Drive on 102.5 The Game in Nashville, joins Kayla in studio.

