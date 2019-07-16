SEC Media Day: Jimbo Fisher Happy With Aggies Work Ethic

HOOVER, ALABAMA – Texas A&M took center stage at SEC Media Days, after coming off a stellar season, crushing NC State in the Gator Bowl 52-13, under Jimbo Fisher’s first year at A&M. Now that the team is entering year two under Fisher, the players know what kind of work ethic Fisher expects.

“The thing that excited me the most about the off season,” Jimbo Fisher said. “in was how they approached it. I think the first year was understandable, they didn’t know how we wanted things done.”

Aggieland has high expectations for Texas A&M, as they’re entering year two under Fisher.

“They really embraced, after the success they had at the end of the year,” Jimbo Fisher said. “Going into the off season, understanding why we have the off season, why we practice like we practice, why we are so situational in practice.”