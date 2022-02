COLLEGE STATION, TX — LSU women’s basketball team played their first game in Texas, since Kim Mulkey took over the program, and the Tigers beat Texas A&M 74-58.

Mulkey’s son Kramer Robertson attended the game to watch his Mom coach, and FOX 44’s Mandy Knight caught up with him on what it’s like seeing his Mom coach at his alma mater, and how he’s preparing for the 2022 MLB season during a lockout.