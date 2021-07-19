SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Urging Players Coaches & Fans to Get Vaccinated

HOOVER, AL — Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey took the podium at SEC Media Days on Monday addressing a number of topics – including vaccinations.

Sankey said just six of the 14 SEC teams have reached the 80 percent vaccination threshold – a number he said needs to rise quickly.

“Let me be clear to our fans, to our coaches, to our staff members, and to our student athletes – COVID-19 vaccines are widely available,” he said. “They’ve proven to be highly effective, and when people are fully vaccinated. We all have the ability to avoid serious health risks, reduce the virus’s spread, and maximize our chances of returning to a normal college football experience and to normal life.”

Sankey even suggested possibly doing away with roster limits and teams that could not play a given week would be forced to forfeit the game and take a loss.

“You hope not to have disruption, but hope is not a plan – as the great cliché,” he said. “What I’ve identified for consideration among our membership is we remove those roster minimums, and you’re expected to play as scheduled. That means your team needs to be healthy to compete – and if not, that game won’t be rescheduled, and thus the ‘forfeit’ word comes up at this point.”