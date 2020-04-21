“Seize The Day” Mindset Prepares Baylor LB Jordan Williams for NFL

WACO, TX – Senior captain, Jordan Williams, is looking forward to taking his talents to the next level, after finishing second on the team in tackles and interceptions. Williams grew very close to Matt Rhule, and their relationship started at a ping pong table.

“When they got there, they brought a ping pong table with them,” Jordan Williams said. “And I had never played ping pong a day in my life, and I’m competitive, so I got really good, I started playing every day, me and him started going at it and I beat him, he still don’t wanna give me my victory.”

Williams became a sponge on the sideline at games, standing by defensive coordinator, Phil Snow, every chance he had.

“I was standing in the back there behind him and he was pointing out the formation,” Jordan Williams said. “The play hadn’t even started yet and he was like ‘this is what they’re gonna run’ and they ran that exact play. He brought so much knowledge to the table, just to be able to pick his brain was great.”