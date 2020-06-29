Short Notice of MLB Season Being Played Creates Challenges

WACO, TX – With baseball right around the corner, players are returning to their respective cities. As for the Rangers, all players are either on their way back, or have been told to come back, but it’s easier said than done, given such short notice.

“We try to prepare for that as much as possible,” Chris Woodward said. “But you know unfortunately, we weren’t given as much time as we’d probably like, it is a challenge for sure, and we’ve got guys coming from different countries as well, so that creates a bigger challenge, but the MLB’s helping us with that, I feel pretty confident that guys are gonna get here with no trouble.”