A Fit Zeke Elliott feeds off motivation from Cowboys’ 2020 downer

by: SCHUYLER DIXON

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) OXNARD, CA — Ezekiel Elliott is the lightest he’s been in nearly a decade and believes he hasn’t lost the breakaway ability that helped make him a two-time NFL rushing champion for the Dallas Cowboys.

The star running back didn’t need much motivation to get in that kind of shape coming off career lows for a 6-10 team decimated by injuries on offense in a dispiriting debut for coach Mike McCarthy last year.

Elliott says he doesn’t “need more motivation than that” as the Cowboys opening training camp in California.

