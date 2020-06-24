At What Cost? Spagnola Weary of Spending too Much for Adams

FRISCO — Jamal Adams continues to show signs that he is on his way out of New York, but could Dallas be a realistic landing spot for the All Pro?

Brotha just keep being u. Show the world why you're the best FS in the Game. U deserve everything coming your way. I'ma miss balling with u the most. Believe that!

Love you forever brotha🖤✊🏽 https://t.co/rD4bHvFPp3 — Jamal Adams (@Prez) June 22, 2020

Adams is a Carrolton Native who was a first-round selection by the Jets in 2017 and Dallas is reportedly one of the seven teams Adams is hoping to be traded to.

Here are the seven teams to which Jets’ Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams would welcome a trade, per source:

🏈Ravens

🏈Cowboys

🏈Texans

🏈Chiefs

🏈Eagles

🏈49ers

🏈Seahawks — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2020

But our Silver Star Nation insider Mickey Spagnola said be careful about giving up too much for someone like Adams.

“I’m always scared trading away a first round pick the year before,” Spagnola said. “What happens if something happens to Dak and you go into next year and you need a quarterback? I’ll take you back to 2000 when they they traded two first round picks for Joey Galloway — Okay fine they needed a wide receiver — Well, they didn’t count on Troy Aikman suffering basically another injury, and then deciding we’re gonna part ways, and then you go into the 2001 season, and you don’t have a first round draft choice.”