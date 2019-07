OXNARD, California -- The Dallas Cowboys have assembled some top-notch (and high priced talent) over the last few years, and that's part of the reason running back Ezekiel Elliott is not with the team right now.

Elliott is in the midst of a holdout with two years remaining on his rookie contract, because he wants a new long-term deal. The Cowboys are trying to oblige him but have to weigh it against the large contracts already paid and the ones like Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper who are in the works as well.