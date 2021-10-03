Cowboys dial it up in second half, beat Panthers 36-28

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7), Nahshon Wright (25) and others celebrate Diggs intercepting a Carolina Panthers’ Sam Darnold pass in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes, Ezekiel Elliott had his first 100-yard rushing game of the season against the NFL’s No. 1 defense and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Carolina Panthers 36-28.

Elliott finished with 143 yards as the Cowboys rolled up 245 yards on the ground after the Panthers allowed just 135 total in the first three games.

Carolina’s Sam Darnold had two rushing touchdowns to become the first quarterback in NFL history with at least five TDs on the ground in the first four games.

The Panthers were without injured star running back Christian McCaffrey.