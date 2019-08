OXNARD, California — The NFL has suspended Cowboys defensive lineman Robert Quinn for the first two games of 2019 after violating the leagues performance enhancing drug policy.

Quinn’s Agent released the statement below via Twitter:

Statement re: Robert Quinn pic.twitter.com/EY5D5KJslJ — Sean Kiernan (@SKiernan78) August 8, 2019

Quinn underwent surgery for two fractures in his left hand, but was expected to return in time for the opener, but that will now have to wait until week three.