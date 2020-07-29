Cowboys Excited to Have CeeDee in the Fold

FRISCO — The Dallas Cowboys veterans reported today to begin their COVID-19 testing process ahead of training camp 2020.

The Rookies reported last week including the Cowboys 1st round pick CeeDee Lamb who is saddled with some pretty high expectations in this offense. The Cowboys Brass never dreamed that Lamb would fall in their lap but they’re glad they have him.

“I think they’re awfully excited,” Silver Star Nation Insider Mickey Spagnola said. “I think they were beside themselves that he was available for them at the what was it, the 17th pick in the in the first round. I was reading in one of the coaches, basically, or someone pointed out that, you know, they the staff does the scouts and everybody they do mock drafts, simulated mock drafts before and that week of the draft. And in none of those did they ever mock that CeeDee Lamb was going to be available for the Cowboys pick.”