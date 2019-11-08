Cowboys: Few sacks allowed

Silver Star Nation

Dak safer this season

by: Adam Bradshaw

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Trending Stories

Upcoming Events