LAS VEGAS (SILVER STAR NATION) — The Dallas Cowboys used their final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to add an Oklahoma State Cowboy to their ranks at the linebacker position.

With Pick 193 in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Devin Harper, linebacker from Oklahoma State.

Harper was a standout running back and linebacker in high school, earning All-Conference honors his senior year with 1,403 yards rushing and 40 tackles as a linebacker.

He spent his first five years in Stillwater primarily as a substitution package run defender, He took advantage of the extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it payed off in big ways.

As a super senior in 2021, he accounted for 96 tackles, second-best on the team, as well as 11 tackles for loss and 6 sacks.

He’s only 6-foot tall, but he is rangy and quick, excelling against the run and as a weakside blitzer. He has the quickness to squeeze gaps and closing burst to chase down perimeter players.

He clocked a 4.49 40-yard dash time at his Pro Day,

Harper has room to improve, primarily in his tackling technique and in pass coverage. He’s been burned by receivers, sometime embarrassingly so.

He’s not the next Micah Parsons, but he has sub-package value in the nickel defense and will be a solid special teams addition.

