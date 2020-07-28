Cowboys Players Continue to Report for Training Camp

FRISCO — Players around the NFL are expected to be in camp by Tuesday, that includes the rest of the Dallas Cowboys who are not already in Frisco.

As they report they will have to clear a few COVID-19 hurdles before they can begin working out.

“The remainder of the team will report to test on Tuesday,” Mickey Spagnola said. “They will test on back-to-back days, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and then they have to wait twenty-four hours and then come back on Friday and test again. So, they’ve got two tests negative three times in that four-day period before they’re allowed into the facility. And once they test negative those three days. August 1st and August 2nd, they’re allowed back into the facility and they’ll go through their pre camp physical.”

Once they are cleared to participate the Cowboys will have to split the players up into multiple locker rooms at the Star in Frisco.

“Frst they’ll probably have to move into some of the high school locker rooms at Ford Center to be able to take care of 90 people until there is a cut down to 80-man roster,” Spagnola said.