Cowboys players getting in the groove

OXNARD CA (Silver Star Nation) – WIth three practices under their belts, the Dallas Cowboys players are starting to settle into the training camp routine in Oxnard, California.

Most of the practices have focused on light drills for both the offense and defensive players, aimed at getting players used to being on the field again.

WIde receiver Michael Gallup talked with reporters on Sunday about his transition from being a new kid on the block to that of a veteran player.

The media also heard from Cornerback Trevon Diggs about his training so far and his friendly competition with Cowboys offensive star Cee Dee Lamb.