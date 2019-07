The Dallas Cowboys will arrive Thursday in Oxnard, California for the start of the 2019 season.

The team will kick off training camp Friday with a news conference on the State of the Cowboys as they enter the preseason.

The first preseason game is on August 10th versus the San Francisco 49ers.

The highlight of the preseason schedule is a trip to Honolulu, Hawaii to face off against the Los Angeles Rams on August 17th.

The Cowboys regular season starts with a home game on September 8th.