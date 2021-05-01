Live Updates: Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kevin Harvick learned the importance of survival when you don't have the best car early in his racing career, whether it was in go-karts as a kid or late models in the long-defunct NASCAR Southwest Tour in the early 1990s.

“My first year in late models,” Harvick said, “I think I only got to run seven races because I wrecked the car every time we went out to the racetrack, and it took us a month to fix it because we couldn't just go out and buy the parts and put it all together. We had to fix everything. That was something that just became ingrained in my head.”