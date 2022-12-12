FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys made a surprise move on Monday afternoon signing veteran wide receiver TY Hilton.

After all the talk about Odell Beckham Junior possibly joining the team, the Hilton signing seemed to come out of the blue.

Hilton played more than a decade with the Indianapolis Colts but was sidelined by injury last season.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says the Cowboys brass kept an eye on Hilton for the last few seasons.

The Cowboys had several injuries in their narrow victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday, most notably a season ending knee injury for offensive lineman Terence Steele.