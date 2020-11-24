Cowboys Strength Coach alive but hospitalized

This is a photo of Markus Paul of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (AP Photo)

The Dallas Cowboys have released a statement on the medical emergency that canceled the team’s Tuesday morning activities.

The statement says Strength and Conditioning Coach Markus Paul suffered a medical emergency at the team’s facilities in Frisco, Texas at about 7:30 Tuesday morining.

Initial reports from several sources said that the 54-yar old Paul had passed away, but the team statement and a tweet from Paul’s family said he was taken to a hospital for treatment that is ongoing at this time.

Paul was promoted to his current position after long time Strength and Conditioning Coach Mike Woicik left the team at the end of last season.