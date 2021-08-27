Dak is just what the offense needs

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – Despite a return to some sense of normalcy for the 2021 Dallas Cowboys training camp, this year has been anything but routine for the offense.

Starting quarterback Dak Prescott returned from last year’s season-ending injury only to suffer a muscle strain that has kept him out of competition since early in the Oxnard, Calfornia portion of camp.

According to Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore, Dak is back to full practice and is expected to be just fine for the September 9th season opener at Tampa Bay.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says a healthy Prescott is just what the offense needs to get on track for the regular season; an offense that has not had a single snap together in the preseason games.

The Cowboys play their final preseason game on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium.