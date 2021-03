FRISCO — The Dallas Cowboys have reached a long-term deal with quarterback Dak Prescott, just hours before the franchise tag deadline, On Tuesday.

Cowboys are giving Dak Prescott a four-year, $160 million deal, including a record $126 million guaranteed, source tells ESPN.



The first three years average $42 million per year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2021

Dak’s Brother Tad, also put out a tweet of his own signaling the end of his brother’s contract negotiation with Dallas.