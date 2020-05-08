Dallas Cowboys Announce 2020 Schedule

Dallas Cowboys Press Release:

FRISCO, Texas — The NFL announced the 2020 regular season schedule on Thursday, and at least six national television appearances highlight the Dallas Cowboys upcoming regular season. The Cowboys schedule currently features five games that will be broadcast nationally in primetime, two from AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys play six games against teams that qualified for the 2019 playoffs – Baltimore, Minnesota, Philadelphia (twice), San Francisco and Seattle.

In addition to the two primetime games at AT&T Stadium – one on ESPN and one on NBC – and the club’s annual Thanksgiving Day national appearance (this year on FOX), the Cowboys will make three national appearances in primetime on the road, two on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, and once on Thursday night on Fox/NFL Network/Amazon. Dallas will play on Monday Night Football for the 82nd time in club history (second in NFL history behind Miami’s 85). Only the San Francisco 49ers (49) and Pittsburgh Steelers (49) have won more MNF games than Dallas’ 47.

For the 18th time in the organization’s history, the Dallas Cowboys will open and close the season on the road. This will be fourth time in the last 10 years Dallas opens and closes the year away (2011, 2012 and 2018).

The Cowboys 2020 season kicks off on Sunday Night (Sept. 13) as the club heads to Los Angeles to open the Rams new SoFi Stadium. This will mark the sixth time Dallas will help open a new stadium on the road and the second time it has happened in Week 1:

Date Opponent Stadium 9/26/71 Philadelphia Eagles Veterans Stadium 10/6/75 Detroit Lions Pontiac Silverdome 10/10/76 N.Y. Giants Giants Stadium 9/12/88 Arizona Cardinals Sun Devil Stadium 9/8/02 Houston Texans* Reliant Stadium 9/13/20 LA Rams SoFi Stadium

* indicates Week 1 game

Week 2 has Dallas debuting its home schedule with a tilt against Atlanta on Sept. 20. The Cowboys will close out September with a game in Seattle (9/27)

October is ushered in with three straight home games, first on Oct. 4 against Cleveland to begin interconference play, then Dallas will premiere its divisional schedule with a tilt on Oct. 11 against the N.Y. Giants, followed by the club’s Monday night appearance against Arizona on Oct. 19. The Cowboys will hit the road for two consecutive division games, first at Washington on Oct. 25, then at Philadelphia on Sunday Night, Nov. 1.

November continues with a home game against Pittsburgh (11/8), before Dallas enjoys a Week 10 bye – the latest the club had its bye since a Week 11 bye in 2014 after returning home from a game in the United Kingdom. Coming out of the bye, the Cowboys head to Minnesota on Nov. 22 before returning home for their annual Thanksgiving Day game, this year against Washington on FOX on Nov. 26.

The last month of the season begins with what has also become tradition for Dallas, a Thursday night game following the Thanksgiving Day game. This season will mark the fifth consecutive (six of the last seven) Thursday/Thursday turnaround and the fourth time Dallas will have a road game on Thursday night as the club travels to Baltimore on Dec. 3 and will try to take home their first win from “Charm City.” The Cowboys come out of the Thursday night game to close out their AFC schedule, traveling to Cincinnati on Dec. 13. On Dec. 20, the Cowboys will close out their scheduled primetime games with a home battle against the defending NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers. The final two games of the 2020 regular season will both be divisional opponents. First, Dallas hosts Philadelphia on Dec. 27, then travels to the Big Apple to take on the N.Y. Giants on Jan. 3.

Single-game tickets for Dallas Cowboys home games are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.dallascowboys.com/tickets or www.SeatGeek.com. SeatGeek is the official primary ticketing partner of the Dallas Cowboys.