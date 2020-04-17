ESPN’s Mel Kiper Thinks Dallas Bolsters Defensive Back field With 1st Two Picks

WACO, Texas — ESPN Draft Analyst, Mel Kiper likes the Cowboys to take a pair of defensive backs early in the 2020 NFL draft.

In his latest Mock Draft Kiper thinks the Cowboys could wind up with Alabama safety Xavier McKinney at pick 17.

“Xavier McKinney is the best player on the board at that point where it is a need area,” Kiper said. “I know Clinton Dix comes in, but to me, that’s an upgrade and I think that’s the direction that you could go to really get a leader on that defense, not just in a secondary but a leader on defense overall that’s the kind of kid Xavier McKinney is.”

Then with their pick in the second round Kiper likes the Cowboys to circle back and further bolster their defensive backfield with TCU’s Jeff Gladney.

“Jeff Gladney is a corner from TCU, I think he was really one of those guys that people aren’t talking about enough,” Kiper said. “If you can get Xavier McKinney and Jeff Gladney in the first and second round you have increased the durability and your talent level in that secondary pretty dramatically.”