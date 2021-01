DALLAS (AP) — Jason Witten says he is retiring again, apparently for good this time.

The longtime Dallas Cowboys tight end who spent his final season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 tells ESPN he is walking away “knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all.”

The 38-year-old Witten retired the first time after the 2017 season with Dallas to become an analyst for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” He returned to the Cowboys in 2019.