OXNARD, California -- Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett is working without a net in 2019 after the front-office decided to let him coach out the final year of his contract instead of extending him.

Garrett enters 2019 with a 79-62 record in eight-plus seasons at the helm of the Cowboys. The pieces to the puzzle are there for Garrett, he just needs to put them all together and probably find some playoff success to get a new contract in Dallas.