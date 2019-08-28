Hyder Making an Impact for Dallas, in Return to Texas

FRISCO, Texas — Cowboys defensive lineman Kerry Hyder was brought in to bolster a defensive line Rod Marinelli said could be his best since his defensive line that helped Tampa Bay win a Super Bowl.

After injuries and suspensions left the Cowboys a little light in the defensive line, this preseason, Hyder has became an anchor on that defensive front.

“You know it’s reps,” Hyder said. “Whenever you Get a chance, to get those reps, a lot of times, in preseason you don’t have as many opportunities to get as many reps as we’ve been getting so I’ve been taking advantage of the extra time and trying to get better.”

With so many pieces missing, Hyder’s versatility — something that attracted the Cowboys to him coming out of Texas Tech — has become a real asset to that Cowboys D-line.

“Oh it’s big,” Defensive Line Coach Rod Marinelli said. “Position flexibility. He can jump in and play inside, he can play nickle. He’s smart. Your rotation gets deeper instead of having eight it’s like having 10.”

After going undrafted out of Texas Tech Hyder had to battle his way onto a roster, and eventually battled his way into the starting line-up leading the Detroit Lions with eight sacks in 2016.

“I come from the mud,” Hyder said. “Straight from the bottom, so I’m just trying to stack days man, and just do my part, and just be a great team guy.”

For a kid who went to high school in Austin and played his college ball in Lubbock, Hyder is living the dream in Silver and Blue.

“I’m a Texas kid and you always dream of playing for the Cowboys and playing at AT&T Stadium, he said. “I played there twice in college so to actually put the Cowboys uniform on and do it was really exciting.”