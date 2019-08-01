Jason Garrett’s Contract Situation Not Putting Any Extra Pressure on Dak

OXNARD, California — Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett is working without a net in 2019 after the front-office decided to let him coach out the final year of his contract instead of extending him.

Garrett enters 2019 with a 79-62 record in eight-plus seasons at the helm of the Cowboys. The pieces to the puzzle are there for Garrett, he just needs to put them all together and probably find some playoff success to get a new contract in Dallas.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, on the verge of a new contract of his own, understands the situation, but wanting to win for his head coach doesn’t put any more pressure on he or his teammates than already exists with that Blue Star on their helmet.

“I know we have high expectations,” he said. “I think our expectations for this team and I know mine for this team are probably higher than anyone so pressures is something you create. “You put pressure on yourself but when you come in and you focus and you focus on what you’re supposed to do and you focus on the things that you can control the pressure goes out the window or those type of things really don’t matter because, you’re in control.”