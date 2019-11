ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — John Brown became the first Buffalo receiver to throw a touchdown pass and the Bills went on to beat the Dallas Cowboys 26-15 on Thursday.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen ran for a touchdown and threw a TD pass to Cole Beasley, who had 110 yards receiving in his first game against his former team. The Bills (9-3) got their first Thanksgiving win since 1975 in their first appearance on the holiday in 25 years.