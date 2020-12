Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) cuts away from Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23) and free safety Jessie Bates (30) in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Any speculation that the Dallas Cowboys’ first season Head Coach Mike McCarthy might be “one and done” was put to rest on Monday when the team’s CEO Stephen Jones said McCarthy will be back for the 2021 NFL season.

Speaking to reporters, McCarthy said Sunday’s dominant win over the Cincinnati Bengals was just the first step to a strong finish in 2020.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has more on the coach’s push for his team to win out.