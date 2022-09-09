FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – It’s being described by some as an epic rematch, Tom Brady versus Dak Prescott in a repeat of the 2021 season opener.

This time the game is the 2022 season opener and it is being played Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys fans may remember the painful walk off field goal that gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 31 to 29 victory as the game ended in Tampa last September.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola looks ahead to Sunday Night Football and says the Cowboys are ready for this one and Dak is ready to play.

The game kicks off Sunday night at 715pm Central Daylight Time.