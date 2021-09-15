Mickey: Cowboys injuries mounting

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The injury report for the Dallas Cowboys keeps growing, and that’s not a good thing.

With defender Randy Gregory already on the COVID19 reserve list, now comes word that the other defensive end, DeMarcus Lawrence has a broken foot and will miss an unknown number of games.

Add to that list the suspension of offensive tackle La’El Collins for five games, and the Dallas Cowboys’ first-string offense and defense have a problem going into Sunday’s contest with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola breaks it all down from inside The Star.