Mickey: Cowboys make a statement in win

ARLINGTON, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — The Dallas Cowboys beat the Carolina Panthers 36-28, handing the Panthers their first loss of the season.

Each team traded a couple of touchdowns in the first half, but the Panthers would be on top 14-13 at halftime after a failed two-point conversion attempt by the Cowboys.

The Cowboys turned the dial-up in the second half. The Cowboys scored 20 unanswered points in the third quarter and second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs snagged two interceptions.

The Panthers would go on to score 14 points in the fourth quarter but fell short of a comeback.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola shares his postgame thoughts.

Up next, the Cowboys host division rival New York Giants.