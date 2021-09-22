Mickey: Cowboys v. Eagles always wild

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys 2021 home opener is a Monday Night Football date with the arch-rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Coming off an exciting win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the Cowboys continue to work around injuries and players on the COVID19 reserve list.

The good news, the defense gets Randy Gregory back off that list this week. The bad news, Keanu Neal takes Gregory’s place on the COVID list.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has comments about the excitement of opening the home season versus the Eagles. He also talked with the Silver Star Nation about the successes and weaknesses of the 2021 Cowboys defense so far.