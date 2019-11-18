Mickey on Cowboys win

Please meet the 30 something Dallas Cowboys, the Cowboys have six wins now after their 35-27 victory over the Detroit Lions here Sunday afternoon at Ford Field. Well check this out.

Each of those six wins the Cowboys have scored thirty something, 35, 31, 31, thirty-seven, thirty-seven and thirty-five here against the Lions to push their record to six and three.

Now look at what happened in this game. The Cowboys gave up twenty-seven points, so they needed to reach that thirty-point mark to be able to win this game. Dak Prescott completes twenty-nine, a forty-six passes for four hundred and forty-four yards and three touchdowns. And how about wide receiver Michael Gallup has a career high nine catches for one hundred and forty yards.

The Lions thought that they could take Amari Cooper out of the game when they would slow down this offense. Well, they didn’t, because Michael Gallup stepped up and had a good game. They, too, might have taken Zeke Elliott out of the game and Dak Prescott steps up and has a big game. And the Cowboys will head home at 6 and three. And now got to get ready for the New England Patriots next Sunday in Foxboro Mass.

For the Silver Star Nation on Mickey Spagnola.