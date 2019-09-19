Mickey talks Taco Charlton

It’s been a little over 24 hours since the Dallas Cowboys released former first round draft pick Taco Charlton.
As the Cowboys face the Miami Dolphins this Sunday….Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has some thoughts about the change for the Cowboys.
Charlton moves on from Cowboys
