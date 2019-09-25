Preparing for Alvin Kamara

The Dallas Cowboys take their 3-0 record into New Orleans on Sunday night to take on the Saints.

Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola says despite Drew Brees not playing….the Cowboys better be ready for Alvin Kamara.

This NFL is never easy. You think the Cowboys catch your break with Drew Brees being out for Sunday’s game with the Cowboys against the New Orleans Saints, but they still have all-purpose running back. Alvin Kamara so far he’s had 42 carries for two hundred eleven yards He’s also had 17 catches for one hundred and seventy-nine yards and he’s a real hard guy to stop. He can run pass you through you and around you. What are the cowboys have to do to stop him.

We have to be a great tackling team. We emphasize that more than anything else on defense every week. The best defense is a great tackling defenses and he challenged in that regard. He’s hard to get to. He’s quick he’s explosive he’s elusive and he’s got great moves. And then like you said he bounces off a contact he’s physical he’s 215 pounds so there’s a lot there’s a lot to challenge you when you’re out there in space with him and they do a good job getting on the ball. A lot of different ways. So, we’ve got to get hats to the ball one guy two guys three guys five guys eleven guys every time he has it.

And the Cowboys got an injury scare on Wednesday during practice Amari Cooper the team’s leading receiver and leading scorer with four touchdowns had to leave practice early with an ankle injury. He was listed as limited. We’ll have more on that after Thursday’s practice for the Silver Star Nation. Mickey Spagnola.