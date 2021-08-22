Rush plays well in Cowboys loss

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie, an iconic modern art museum designed by Bauhaus pioneer Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, reopened to the public Sunday after a six-year refurbishment of the glass-fronted building.

Germany's culture minister, Monika Gruetters, said during a celebration ceremony held Saturday that the occasion marked the museum's “brilliant comeback as a pilgrimage site for lovers of modern art and as a stage for contemporary artists.”