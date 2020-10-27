Silver Star Interactive: Dalton goes down in blowout loss

Silver Star Nation Interactive is a place for Dallas Cowboys fans to get their questions answered. Join Wess Moore and Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola every Tuesday at 3pm. Use the hashtag #AskMickey to join the conversation.

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — A sliding Andy Dalton got a concussion from a shoulder-to-head blow that sent the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s helmet flying. Dallas coach Mike McCarthy noticed that none of the other Cowboys got in the face of Washington linebacker Jon Bostic, who was ejected for the hit. The Cowboys didn’t do much of what their coach might have expected in a 25-3 loss at the Washington on Sunday. Running back Ezekiel Elliott says he’s never been this frustrated. McCarthy is 2-5 in his first year in Dallas. The Cowboys were outgained 397-142, allowed Washington to convert six of its initial eight third-down conversions and allowed 208 yards on the ground.