The Cowboys Move on From Rico Gathers

OXNARD, California — The Dallas Cowboys officially placed former Baylor Basketball Star-turned tight end on waivers ending his time with the Cowboys.

During his three-plus seasons with the Cowboys, Head Coach, Jason Garrett said Rico had been improving but had a long way to go. On Tuesday though he said the progress wasn’t fast enough.

“There was some things to like about him physically, and he worked hard,” Garrett said. “But I think at the end of the day, his inexperience ultimately was the issue. It was hard for him to play the way you need to play, play in and play out, play with the instincts necessary, the temperament necessary.”

Gathers caught 3 balls for 45 yards in 15 regular season games.