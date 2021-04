File-This Nov. 30, 2019, file photo shows Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) tackling Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa. Caleb Farley of Virginia Tech was the first top prospect to make the decision that has added a whole new layer of uncertainty to the annual crapshoot that is the NFL draft. Farley had plenty of players follow his lead, including several others set to be high draft picks next week like LSU receiver Chase, Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater, and Parsons. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

CLEVELAND — The Dallas Cowboys selected Penn State Linebacker Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Parsons opted out of the 2020 season but in his previous two years he tallied 191 total tackles with the Nittany Lions.

Dallas held the 10th overall pick but traded with Philadelphia after Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II were taken with picks 8 and 9.

In the trade Dallas received Philadephia’s first and 3rd round pick.