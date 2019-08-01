Tony Romo Has High Expectations For The 2019 Cowboys

TYLER, Texas — Former Cowboys Quarterback Tony Romo missed the cut at the Texas State Open this week, in Tyler competing against some of the best amateur golfers in the state..

Romo who is the lead NFL Analyst at CBS spends a lot more time on the golf course these days and despite the missed cut this week, he took home the American Century Championship title for the second year in a row, just a few weeks ago.

But Romo is still plugged into the NFL especially his former team, the Dallas Cowboys. He said he’s still a big fan of his former team.

“I think as a fan, you just root for your team with your whole heart,” he said. “I think right now it’s just one of those times where this team has an opportunity to do something special.”

As far as what this team is capable, Romo feels like the sky is the limit if Zeke is in the fold and everyone stays healthy.

“I’m excited about the Cowboys and their season,” he said. “They have a great football team, as complete a team as they’ve had — maybe since I’ve been in the NFL. Just from an offense, defense, special teams [and] coaches perspective. I mean, they really do have one of their best teams they’ve ever had. So I’m hoping they have a great season this year.”