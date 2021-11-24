Tyron Smith returns for the Cowboys

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – A key member of the Dallas Cowboys offensive line is back from injury and ready to play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium.

Left Tackle Tyron Smith has been given the green light to resume playing on Thursday after missing three games due to an ankle injury.

Smith’s return is an insurance policy for quarterback Dak Prescott as it means better protection from the Raiders swarming defense.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has this weeks’ “Keys to the Game” for a Cowboys turkey day win.