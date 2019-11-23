Vander Esch out with injury

Certainly, bad timing for the Dallas Cowboys to find out that their weak side linebacker, Leighton Vander Esch, has a serious neck injury and will miss this game and probably a couple more.

Now, the Cowboys are pretty sure this is not a career ending type issue with his neck, but they at least know that he’s going to miss two to three more games after Sunday’s game against New England. And good thing the Cowboys have Sean Lee. He’s expected to jump in and replace Vander Esch at the weak side linebacker spot and Joe Thomas will come in and go at strong in this game.

Also, from an injury standpoint, from the rest of the team, good news on the offensive line. Connor Williams, who had a scope of his right knee a couple of weeks ago, was able to practice on a limited basis all week. And they are expecting him to regain his starting spot at left guard. And Lael Collins, who missed a couple practices early in the week, is off the injury report. He’s good to go. And how about this? The New England Patriots, they had 12 players listed as questionable. Twelve… seriously!

For the Silver Star Nation. Mickey Spagnola.