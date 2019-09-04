Zeke Elliott Returns To Team After Reaching New Deal

FRISCO, Texas — Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott was back in Frisco on Wednesday as the Cowboys continued preparations for week one against the New York Giants.

Elliott ending his holdout after the cowboys reached a 6-year 90-million dollar extension. The six years is in addition to the two years he had left on his current deal and includes about 50-million dollars in guaranteed money.

Elliott, who missed all of training camp, was glad to be back with his teammates on Wednesday.

“I was definitely anxious because I definitely wanted to be here for the start of the season,” Elliott said on Wednesday. “I’m happy it got done when it did, but I’m glad I was able to rejoin my teammates and start the season with them.”

Head Coach Jason Garrett was glad to see his star running back in meetings early this morning.

“Absolutely,” Garrett said when asked if the coaches were excited to have him back. “Like I said, we love Zeke, and he’s been a great player for us and he’s such great juice and such great energy so I think everybody was excited to have him back now the biggest thing you know we have to do as coaches and players is your focus on the situation that you have and that’s what I’m proud of. With this football team.”

Garrett said the Cowboys will monitor Zeke and his conditioning throughout the week to determine how much he will play in the opener.