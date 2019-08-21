Jaylon Smith Earns Contract Extension While Others Wait

FRISCO, Texas — Jaylon Smith signed a five-year 64-million dollar contract extension on Tuesday as the Cowboys resumed training camp in Frisco.

Smith who overcame a horrific injury in his final game at Notre Dame, to be one of the key pieces of this Dallas defense. When there was a lot of uncertainty, Smith believed in himself, and the Cowboys believed in him.

“A lot of people didn’t know,” Smith said of his future on Draft Night. “But I knew. The Cowboys knew. Jerry you knew, Stephen you knew. And that’s why you guys took a chance on me. You took a risk, a $4.5 million risk. I had I never been able to play again so me understanding that it was my duty for them to get the return on their investment.”

Owner and General Manager Jerry Jones got emotional when talking about Jaylon’s battle to persevere through his injury and will himself to get to this contract extension.

“This is a contract story,” Jones said. “Y’all have been badgering my ass for a contract story, this is a contract story.”

Much of the badgering on contracts has surrounded the absence of running back Ezekiel Elliott who was absent again on Tuesday. Tight End Jason Witten who is returning to the Cowboys after a year away, knows business is business but camp is important, and he would like to see Zeke back as soon as possible.

“Zeke’s extremely talented,” Witten said. “He’s the best running back in football. He’s smart, great instincts. But there’s no training like being in a practice.”

The Cowboys will return to the practice field on Wednesday morning at the Star in Frisco