SOC Drops 1-0 Contest to No. 15 Texas Tech

Baylor Press Release

By: Krista Pirtle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Despite holding Texas Tech to four shots on the night, Baylor soccer (8-8-3) fell 1-0 to the 15th-ranked Red Raiders (15-2-2) Sunday night in the Big 12 Championship quarterfinals at the Swope Soccer Village.

It was a defensive battle for most of the match as the two teams combined for 12 shots on the night. Baylor took seven of its eight shot attempts in the first half with three of those chances on goal.

Six minutes into the game, Camryn Wendlandt headed a ball inside the box off a corner kick by Maddie Algya, but her shot was just high of the crossbar.

In the 29th minute, Taylor Moon made a couple of moves to get by her defender before she sent a cross in front of the goal to Raegan Padgett. Padgett’s shot went right at Texas Tech goalkeeper Madison White who made the save.

Three minutes later, the Bears got another great look at the goal, this time by Eva Mitchell. Off a free kick by Jennifer Wandt near midfield, Mitchell collected the ball just inside the box and sent a rocket toward the bottom right corner of the net. White, however, made the diving save to keep the clean sheet.

With the loss to the Red Raiders eliminating Baylor from the Big 12 Championship, the Bears must now wait to find out if they will receive a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

HIGHLIGHTS

Raegan Padgett played in her 88 th career game which moved her into a tie for second in the Baylor record books alongside Julie James (2015-18).

career game which moved her into a tie for second in the Baylor record books alongside Julie James (2015-18). Baylor outshot the Red Raiders, 8-4, and held a 3-2 advantage in corner kicks.





STAT OF THE GAME

8 – Number of shots by Baylor