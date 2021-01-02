Son’s 100th goal in Spurs victory; Arsenal wins 3rd straight

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (Julian Finney/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min reached a century of Tottenham goals as his team ended a four-game winless run in the Premier League, and Arsenal surged to a third successive victory that allays relegation jitters in a bright start to 2021 for the north London rivals on Saturday.

Alexandre Lacazette scored twice in a 4-0 rout of West Bromwich Albion that took Arsenal up to 11th place.

Tottenham is six points better off in third place after Son scored and got an assist in a 3-0 victory over Leeds.

Sheffield United remains winless 17 games into the season after losing 2-0 at Crystal Palace. The most goals of the day came on the south coast with Brighton fighting back from a two-goal deficit to snatch a 3-3 draw with Wolverhampton.

SON-KANE COMBO

Son and Harry Kane equaled the Premier League record for most goal combinations in a season, leveling Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton’s tally of 13 from 1994-95.

This was achieved with another 22 games to go. After Kane had opened the scoring from the penalty spot, he teed up Son for his landmark goal.

With all stadiums denied fans due to pandemic restrictions, the South Korean could only celebrate his 100th goal with teammates.

Son returned the plaudits by setting up the third. Toby Alderweireld benefited from Illan Meslier’s error as the Leeds goalkeeper allowed a header from Son’s corner to squirm in for the third in the second half.

It was the first time Spurs scored three times in a league game since they drew 3-3 with West Ham in October as the shackles finally came off after a month of sitting on leads.

“We could have scored more goals,” Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said. “We had good opportunities to score, and not just from the traditional Sonny and Kane.”

ARSENAL RAMPANT

After snow was cleared from the Hawthorns pitch, Arsenal swept aside a hapless West Brom.

Kieran Tierney curled in the opener from 15 yards (meters) after beating Darnell Furlong before cutting in.

Bukayo Saka was part of a flowing move with Emile Smith Rowe and Lacazette before tapping in the second before halftime.

Lacazette made it 3-0 after 61 minutes when Saka’s cross caused chaos. His delivery was turned onto his own post by Semi Ajayi, Smith Rowe’s follow-up was blocked and Lacazette fired in the rebound from 10 yards. Lacazette was on target again when he turned in Tierney’s cross from close range.

West Brom has now conceded nine goals in its last two games, to leave Sam Allardyce’s new side next-to-last in the league.

WONDER GOAL

A five-game winless run ended for Palace thanks to a meeting with the league’s worst team and a wonder goal from Ebere Eze after Jeffrey Schlupp’s deflected opener.

Eze collected James McArthur’s pass deep inside his own half and skipped past Oliver Norwood before he did the same to Ethan Ampadu and then produced a measured curled finish into the bottom corner beyond Aaron Ramsdale from 20 yards.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson played Luka Milivojevic despite his captain breaching government guidelines at a New Year Eve’s party.

BRIGHTON RECOVERY

After Aaron Connolly’s early opener, Brighton capitulated against Wolves — conceding from Romain Saiss’ header, an own-goal from Dan Burn and a penalty from Ruben Neves after Burn brought down Adama Traore.

But Neal Maupay won and converted a penalty before Lewis Dunk headed in the equalizer to secure a draw that took Brighton three points clear of the relegation zone, albeit having played two games more than 18th-place Fulham.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was frustrated to throw away two points having been in such a commanding position.

