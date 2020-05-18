Sports in Texas Making a Return

WACO, TX – Governor Greg Abbott outlined phase two of the re-opening of Texas, and it includes the return of sports on May 31st with strict guidelines, at the amateur and professional level.

Here in Central Texas, athletes and coaches are thrilled to hear the news.

“I’m really excited,” Mia LaPoint said. “Because we get to do what we love again, since we all practice and just love to play softball, and being with our friends, being able to play, it’s just awesome.”

“It’s exciting for the kids,” Matt Wright said. “To finally get out of the house and get out and play a little bit with some of their teammates, I know some of the parents are still up in the air about it, if they want their kids to play or not, so we’re trying to get enough kids right now to actually come out and play.”